Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $1,702.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013349 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,081,951,137 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

