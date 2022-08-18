Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $32,000 Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.2 %

CHRW stock opened at $116.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $118.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,795,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.