Mithril Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.04 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $24.93 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00228708 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

