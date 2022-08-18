Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $197.46 on Top Exchanges

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Mixin has a total market cap of $118.30 million and $12,098.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $197.46 or 0.00843515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,413.10 or 1.00014770 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

