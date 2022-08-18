Mizuho Boosts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $120.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $104.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

