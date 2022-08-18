MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $592.33

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 592.33 ($7.16) and traded as low as GBX 516 ($6.23). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.38), with a volume of 12,818 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £303.49 million and a P/E ratio of 829.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 526.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 591.87.

In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). In related news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Also, insider James Thomson purchased 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Insiders have purchased 510,037 shares of company stock worth $262,719,610 in the last three months.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

