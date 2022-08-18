MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 650,000 BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 2.22% of BioPlus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIOS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 236,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,934. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

