MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $3.98 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 0.10% of Pershing Square Tontine as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Square Tontine Stock Performance

PSTH remained flat at $20.14 during trading hours on Thursday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Pershing Square Tontine Profile

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

