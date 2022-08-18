MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $5 Million in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Separately, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the 1st quarter worth about $1,564,000.

Western Acquisition Ventures Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAVSU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.06. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Western Acquisition Ventures Profile

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

