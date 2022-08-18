MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.12% of Turquoise Hill Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,771. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.62. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

