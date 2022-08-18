MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 6.00% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,153,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $5,357,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,323. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.