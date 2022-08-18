MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Shares in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.51% of DUET Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUET remained flat at $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

