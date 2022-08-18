MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 2.10% of Vision Sensing Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vision Sensing Acquisition by 13.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 302,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vision Sensing Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSAC remained flat at $10.13 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.13.

About Vision Sensing Acquisition

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

