Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) COO Sells $62,215.02 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $62,215.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,162.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,992. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.34. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MNTV. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Momentive Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Momentive Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,827,000 after purchasing an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Momentive Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its stake in Momentive Global by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Momentive Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Momentive Global by 585.3% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

