Monavale Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $762,071.00 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Monavale has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $762,071.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $829.40 or 0.03536677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00260150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001086 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

