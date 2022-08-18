Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LFUS opened at $247.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.20%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

