Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Lennar by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lennar by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lennar Stock Performance

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

