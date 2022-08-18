Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 8,660 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

