Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $629,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,295,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 772,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,341,000 after purchasing an additional 118,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Repligen by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,857 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $248.50 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total transaction of $1,230,908.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,412 shares of company stock worth $11,836,304. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

