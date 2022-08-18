Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $244.81 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

