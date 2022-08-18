Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $293,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMBA. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

