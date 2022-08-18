Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Moody’s worth $43,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Moody’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.83.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $321.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

