Morgan Stanley Boosts Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $7.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $712.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of -0.10.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.