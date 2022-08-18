Morgan Stanley Boosts Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $7.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $712.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of -0.10.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

