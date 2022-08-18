Morgan Stanley Boosts Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 755

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $629.80.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Auto Trader Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,851. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

