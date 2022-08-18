Morgan Stanley Boosts Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $25.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.99.

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.64.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares in the company, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coupang by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $13,376,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Coupang by 34.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

