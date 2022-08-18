Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.5% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.5 %

MS stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

