Morgan Stanley Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $225.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.13. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.