Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.10 and traded as high as C$18.17. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$18.13, with a volume of 19,094 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRG.UN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$704.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

