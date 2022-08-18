MotaCoin Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. MotaCoin has a market cap of $168,037.16 and $1,084.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,457,915 coins and its circulating supply is 55,251,670 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MotaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MotaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.