Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.24. The company had a trading volume of 481,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,398. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.33. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after acquiring an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $23,632,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

