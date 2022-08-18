Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.33. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.11.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,729 shares of company stock valued at $48,743,673. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

