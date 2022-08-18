mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,434.00

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $40.42 million and $13,434.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00004311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,819.41 or 0.99982170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00047456 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00026380 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

