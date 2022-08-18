M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Announces $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after purchasing an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 126,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

