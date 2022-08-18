M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Robert J. Bojdak Sells 1,290 Shares

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $190.72 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.36 and a 200-day moving average of $171.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

