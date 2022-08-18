MXC Price Reaches $0.0696 on Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, MXC has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can now be bought for $0.0696 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $183.85 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00483168 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000185 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000593 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.87 or 0.01919598 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00239613 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

