MYCE Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $431,826.88 (MYCE)

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, MYCE has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One MYCE coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MYCE has a market cap of $431,826.88 and approximately $122,031.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 87.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. MYCE’s official website is myce.world. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

