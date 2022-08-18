MyNeighborAlice Price Reaches $2.54 on Top Exchanges (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $77.84 million and $34.87 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00010882 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,376.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004330 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00068349 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

