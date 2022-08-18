Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 440,733 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nano-X Imaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.