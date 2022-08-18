Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 440,733 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.39.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
