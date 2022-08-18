Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOXGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 440,733 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Nano-X Imaging Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

