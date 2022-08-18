Nashira W. Layade Sells 3,500 Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Stock

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) EVP Nashira W. Layade sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HOUS opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.34). Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

