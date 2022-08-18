National Bank Financial Cuts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. 2,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

