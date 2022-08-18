National Bank Financial Cuts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$101.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$104.00 to C$101.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NTIOF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.64.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. 2,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
