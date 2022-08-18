National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.96.

NA opened at C$94.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.68. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$82.38 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

