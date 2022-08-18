National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.32.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.14. 215,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,399. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.85. The company has a market cap of C$31.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.729999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.