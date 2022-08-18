National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$112.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$101.32.
National Bank of Canada Stock Performance
NA traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$94.14. 215,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,399. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$82.38 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.85. The company has a market cap of C$31.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
