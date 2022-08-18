National Bankshares Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$16.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.75 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.34.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$13.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.19. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.32 and a 1 year high of C$16.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.18%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

