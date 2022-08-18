National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.84. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 597 shares traded.

NESR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares cut National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 42.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

