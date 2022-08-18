National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.2 %

NFG stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 642,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,836. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,805,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

