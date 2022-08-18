National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NHI remained flat at $65.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,737. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on NHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $701,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 7,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,672,000 after buying an additional 255,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

