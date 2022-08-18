Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

