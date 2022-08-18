Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Shares Up 50%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 50% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 142,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 308,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

Featured Articles

