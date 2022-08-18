NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Martin A. Dietrich Sells 10,181 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $42.63.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

