NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00020911 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and $305.90 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00104373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00236230 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 765,222,647 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

